CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Local News, news, Weather, weather forecast, WJZTV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A strong cold front will bring Maryland the chance for severe storms Saturday evening.

 

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 90% of Maryland Adults Vaccinated, Key Metrics Continue To Rise

Ahead of the system, it will be windy and warm.

Highs will top out in the low 70s so we’ll likely surpass the current record of 69° at BWI.

 

Expect SSW winds between 15-25 MPH for the majority of our day, with gusts near 40.

 

READ MORE: Baltimore Police Locate Family of Lost Toddler

Damaging winds are possible starting at 4 P.M. as the cold front tracks through. NW winds between 25-35 MPH with gusts up to 55 are likely.

 

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the majority of Maryland from 4 PM to 1 AM.

 

While damaging winds are the main threat for the potentially severe storms, the possibility for an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday

 