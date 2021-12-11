BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A strong cold front will bring Maryland the chance for severe storms Saturday evening.
Ahead of the system, it will be windy and warm.
Today will be blustery through the day. Expect SSW winds between 15-25 MPH with gusts near 40. Damaging winds are possible starting at 4 P.M. as a cold front tracks through. NW winds between 25-35 MPH with gusts up to 55 are likely. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/VbuccuXdZO
Highs will top out in the low 70s so we’ll likely surpass the current record of 69° at BWI.
Expect SSW winds between 15-25 MPH for the majority of our day, with gusts near 40.
Damaging winds are possible starting at 4 P.M. as the cold front tracks through. NW winds between 25-35 MPH with gusts up to 55 are likely.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the majority of Maryland from 4 PM to 1 AM.
While damaging winds are the main threat for the potentially severe storms, the possibility for an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Damaging winds are the main threat for the potentially severe storms we could see this evening and tonight. The best window is between 6 PM to 12 AM. The tornado threat is low but unfortunately the possibility for an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/dhY1B9decs
