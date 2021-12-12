BALTIMORE(WJZ)– Maryland reported 1,048 Marylanders are hospitalized due to contracting COVID-19 according to state health department data released Sunday morning.
Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.
Saturday Morning, Hogan announced that according to official CDC data, 90% of all Marylanders 18 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
He expressed in a release, “As part of our commitment to leave no arm behind, we will work to get that last remaining 10% vaccinated. This continues to be the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow Marylanders.”
There are 4,187,991 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 9,804,769 doses. Of those,4,361,549 are first doses and 3,864,116 second doses.
On Sunday, the state reported 90.1% of Marylanders 18 years and older and 83.3% of children ages 5 and older in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.