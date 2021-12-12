BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens’ chances of picking up a road victory Sunday in Cleveland took a hit early in the second quarter when star quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game with an ankle injury.

But led by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, Baltimore wouldn’t be counted out so easily.

After trailing 24-6 in the first half, the Ravens scored 16 unanswered points in the second half. Despite the rally, Baltimore couldn’t overcome the deficit, taking a 24-22 loss to the Browns.

The first half was mostly quiet for the Ravens, who struggled to find the end zone and would’ve been held scoreless were it not for two Justin Tucker field goals. That changed after halftime.

Huntley came out swinging in the second half, connecting with Mark Andrews for a 32-yard catch-and-run. That momentum evaporated two plays later with Huntley’s second fumble.

Tucker’s third field goal—a 55-yarder in the third quarter—cut Cleveland’s lead to 15 points.

In the fourth quarter, Huntley put together a six-play drive capped by a Latavius Murray score, who punched it in from a yard out. But the Ravens couldn’t convert a two-point attempt.

Both teams traded punts on their ensuing drives until Baltimore assembled another scoring drive that resulted in an eight-yard touchdown pass to Andrews with 1:17 left in the game.

The Ravens recovered an onside kick but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

Huntley finished the game 27 of 38 for 270 yards and a touchdown, adding another 45 yards on six carries. But he also had a pair of costly fumbles, one resulting in a Cleveland score.

Andrews hauled in all 11 targets for 115 yards and a TD. Wide received Rashod Bateman also eclipsed the century mark with seven catches for 103 yards.

Tucker was Baltimore’s leading scorer, going 3 for 3 on field goal attempts.

The loss dropped the AFC North-leading Ravens (8-5) to fourth place in the AFC standings. They’ll look to rebound next Sunday when they host the Green Bay Packers (9-3).