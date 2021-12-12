NEW YORK (AP) — Donta Scott scored on a leaning shot in the post with 16.8 seconds left, No. 20 Florida missed its final-play 3-pointer and Maryland beat the Gators 70-68 on Sunday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell each scored 19 points for the Terrapins (6-4), who shot 49% and hit 8 of 13 3-pointers to snap a three-game skid. It also marked Maryland’s first win in two tries under interim coach Danny Manning, who took over Dec. 3 after the school announced Mark Turgeon had stepped down in what it described as a mutual decision.

Maryland led by as many as seven with 6 1/2 minutes left before a tense finish, with Florida’s Tyree Appleby going for the win on a stepback 3-point attempt over a contesting Xavier Green. But the shot was long, with the ball hitting the back iron as the horn sounded.

Appleby scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, including one against Russell with 1:14 left that pushed the Gators (7-3) to a 66-65 lead. Florida also got a tying layup from Anthony Duruji with 43.5 seconds left, setting up Scott’s tough shot against Myreon Jones in the post for the win.