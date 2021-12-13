ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis will host a New Year’s Eve Celebration with fireworks over the harbor.
The evening will be split into two separate events, both taking place on Dec 31.
The night will kick off with a family friendly event starting 4 p.m. The event will end with fireworks at 5:30 p.m.
A second event with a DJ and dancing will start at 9 p.m., ending with fireworks at midnight.
"We want to welcome you to our celebration welcoming the New Year 2022," said Mayor Gavin Buckley.
The event will be located at Susan Campbell Park on City Dock. Unlike previous years, the dock will not have an enclosed tent due to the emerging Omicron variant.