ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking to identify and find the family of a child found in Essex on Monday, police said.
The child was reportedly found in the area of the 900 block of Foxwood Lane in Essex this afternoon.
Anyone who recognized the child is asked to contact police at 911 or 410-307-2020.
#FoundJuvenile: Baltimore County officers located a juvenile in the area of the 900 block of Foxwood Lane in Essex, MD this afternoon. Anyone with information who can help us identify the child and reunite him with his family is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/xksf3XQPts
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 13, 2021