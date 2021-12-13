CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Essex, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing child

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking to identify and find the family of a child found in Essex on Monday, police said.

The child was reportedly found in the area of the 900 block of Foxwood Lane in Essex this afternoon.

Anyone who recognized the child is asked to contact police at 911 or 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff