BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore entrepreneurship group has announced that it is participating in a small business grant program that will award $2 million to black female business owners.

The Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab, also known as the WELL, is joining Reimagine Main Street to award the Backing Black Business grant program funding in cash grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to more than 200 black women entrepreneurs.

The grant project also has support from Meta, the parent company of Facebook.