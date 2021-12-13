BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man suspected of killing a city employee in front of his children last week in Northeast Baltimore.

Jake Rogers, a 34-year-old employee of the Department of Public Works, was found shot shortly before 8:30 a.m. Dec. 9 in the yard of a home on Holder Avenue. He did not survive.

Police on Monday released surveillance images of the suspect, who’s described only as a Black man of medium height and build dressed in all black who was seen running from the scene.

Police said the suspect was last seen running north on Holder Avenue.

Rogers was putting his three children in the family’s van to go to school when neighbors said they heard several gunshots ring out. Neighbor Tracy Stover said his wife rushed over to help Rogers’ children.

“By the second or third [shot], I realized it wasn’t a gap or anything like that, that it was a gun,” Stover told WJZ. “(My wife) ran over there to the van and grabbed the kids. She was handing me the kids. I was trying to get them in the door while the commotion was going on.”

Rogers had been employed by the Department of Public Works since 2000.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of Rogers’ killer is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.