BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended, in connection with her stepmother’s murder.

Besides the prison sentence, 31-year-old Valeria Smith was also ordered to serve three years’ probation after pleading guilty to an accessory charge in the 2018 murder of her stepmother, Jacquelyn Smith.

Smith, who has been in custody since March 2019, will receive credit for time served.

Smith didn’t say much during Monday’s hearing. Asked if she had anything to say for herself, she said: “I mean, no.”

Because of Smith’s cooperation and incarceration, the defense was hoping for her release Monday. But the court stuck with sentencing guidelines agreed upon in her initial plea agreement.

Smith testified last week against her father, Keith Smith, who was convicted of first-degree murder in his wife’s killing stabbing. She said she saw her father stab his wife and, at his request, she lied to police about it.

Jacquelyn Smith, a 54-year-old engineer for Aberdeen Proving Grounds, was killed Dec. 1, 2018.

Her husband and stepdaughter claimed she had been stabbed by a panhandler in East Baltimore. In reality, Valeria Smith said, her father stabbed his wife at Druid Hill Park following a night out.

Smith and her father were later taken into custody in Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border, about 1,700 miles from Maryland.

In September 2019, Smith pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.