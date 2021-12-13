BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,126 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released by the state health department Monday morning.

This marks the fourth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have exceeded 1,000 in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April.

Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would be introducing emergency legislation intended to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed as they grapple with rising hospitalizations.

The new round of data comes as the Maryland Department of Health deals with a server outage stemming from a cyber attack earlier this month. As a result, only vaccination and hospitalization data are up-to-date.

Hospitalizations increased by 78 to 1,126. Of those hospitalized, 855 adults are in acute care and 254 adults are in intensive care. There are 14 children in acute care and three in intensive care.

A total of 4,191,649 Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state has administered 12,729,340 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 4,365,361 are first doses, with 3,812 administered in the last 24 hours. Health workers have administered 3,867,693 second doses, 3,577 in the last day.

The state reports that 323,956 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 81 in the last day.

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the governor announced Saturday that 90% of all Marylanders age 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Even as officials monitor cases of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than other strains, Hogan said he does not anticipate imposing any lockdowns in Maryland. He’s asking residents to socially distance, wear masks in public and get vaccinated.

“Obviously you’re much better off being fully immunized,” the governor said. “If you haven’t gotten your booster, you’re at greater risk.”

In Maryland, everyone ages 16 and up is eligible to get the booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

To date, the state has administered 1,264,120 additional or booster vaccine doses, 8,891 reported on Monday.

