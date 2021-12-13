BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The injury that knocked Lamar Jackson out of Sunday’s game against Cleveland was a sprained ankle, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

“Lamar has an ankle sprain,” Harbaugh told reporters during his media availability. “It’s not a high-ankle sprain, which is good news, and we’ll just have to see what it is from there and how he feels this week going forward.”

Jackson went down early in Sunday’s game when Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell on his heels. Jackson was slow to his feet afterward and was carted to the locker room. Initially listed as questionable, he was later ruled out.

Asked how long the injury could sideline Jackson, Harbaugh said he anticipates having his starting quarterback available this week when the Ravens host Green Bay, but he left the door open for backup Tyler Huntley to start.

“We’re going to see where we’re at, you know, with the situation. The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there,” he said. “So, we’ll see where it goes this week, and if he can go, he’ll go. If not, Tyler will be the quarterback.”

As for whether Jackson is on track to practice on Wednesday, Harbaugh said he couldn’t answer that question at this point.

The star quarterback’s sprained ankle was the latest injury to hit the injury-inflicted Ravens roster, which currently has 17 players on injured reserve.

Despite a pair of fumbles, including one resulting in a Browns touchdown, Huntley filled in admirably for Jackson. He led Baltimore on a second half rally that included two scoring drives but ultimately came up short.

The Ravens backup quarterback completed 27 of 38 passes for 270 yards and picked up 45 additional yards on the ground.

Harbaugh said the team is playing things day-to-day with defensive end Calais Campbell, who suffered a soft-tissue injury Sunday.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who missed the game because his knee was bothering him, is expected to return for the Packers game.

“Everybody’s doing their best, fighting their hardest,” Harbaugh said. “I’m really extremely proud of every person on the team…and very, very confident. We have four games left. Each of those four games represents an opportunity to get where we want to go.”