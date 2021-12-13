BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in West Baltimore Monday evening, police said.
Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found the man and had him rushed to an area hospital. Because of his condition, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
Investigators believe a man dressed in all dark clothing and a white mask approached the victim from behind and shot him in the back of the head.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.