By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Cecil County Sheriff's Office, Rising Sun

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 2-year-old child was killed Sunday afternoon when a horse-drawn buggy overturned in Cecil County, authorities said.

The deadly accident happened about 6 p.m. at a property on Mount Olivet Road in Rising Sun, according to a release from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said three children, ages 2 to 7, were seated inside the stationary buggy when the horse took off before their parents could intervene.

The buggy struck a barn about 200 feet away and continued on Mount Olivet, where it overturned and ejected the 2-year-old, deputies said.

The unnamed child was taken to an Elkton hospital but did not survive.

The incident remains under investigation.

