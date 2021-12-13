BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 2-year-old child was killed Sunday afternoon when a horse-drawn buggy overturned in Cecil County, authorities said.
The deadly accident happened about 6 p.m. at a property on Mount Olivet Road in Rising Sun, according to a release from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said three children, ages 2 to 7, were seated inside the stationary buggy when the horse took off before their parents could intervene.
The buggy struck a barn about 200 feet away and continued on Mount Olivet, where it overturned and ejected the 2-year-old, deputies said.
The unnamed child was taken to an Elkton hospital but did not survive.
The incident remains under investigation.