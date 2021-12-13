GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police trooper rescued a kitten stuck on the side of I-97 on Friday.
The Maryland State Police Twitter account posted about the incident the following Monday.
The injured cat was spotted by officer TFC White during a standard traffic stop.
Office TFC was able to remove the cat from the road safely with a storage crate and a blanket.
The kitten was taken to Huffard Animal Hospital.