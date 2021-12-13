BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Postal Service is extending hours at nearly two dozen post offices across Maryland to help residents gets their shipping done for the holidays.
The holiday hours mean 20 locations will be open every Sunday from now through Christmas, and they’ll also be open for extended hours on Saturdays between now and then.
Participating locations will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. They’ll also be open noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Here’s a list of participating locations:
- Baltimore Main Post Office, 900 E Fayette St., Baltimore, MD 21233
- Loch Raven Post Office, 808 Gleneagles Court, Baltimore, MD 21286
- Nottingham Post Office, 4990 Mercantile Road, Baltimore, MD 21236
- Parkville Post Office, 8201 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234
- Windsor Mill Post Office, 2513 N Rolling Road, Baltimore, MD 21244
- Eastport Post Office, 821 Chesapeake Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403
- Easton Main Post Office, 115 E Dover St., Easton, MD 21601
- Salisbury Post Office, 816 E Salisbury Parkway, Salisbury, MD 21801
- Bel Air Post Office, 202 Blum Court, Bel Air, MD 21014
- Cockeysville Post Office, 115 Wright Ave., Cockeysville, MD 21030
- Columbia Post Office, 6801 Oak Hall Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
- Edgewater Post Office, 39 Stepney Lane, Edgewater, MD 21037
- Elkridge Post Office, 6655 Santa Barbara Road, Elkridge, MD 21075
- Ellicott City Post Office, 3375 Ellicott Center Drive, Ellicott, MD 21043
- Glen Burnie Post Office, 7596 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
- Lutherville Post Office, 9603 Deereco Road, Lutherville, MD 21093
- Owings Mills Post Office, 10821 Red Run Blvd., Owings Mills, MD 21117
- Pasadena Post Office, 4301 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122
- Westminster Main Post Office, 345 Woodward Road, Westminster, MD 21157
- Frederick Post Office, 201 E Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701
As a reminder, if you want your packages to arrive on time, consider the following shipping deadlines:
- Dec. 15: Retail Ground Service
- Dec. 17: First-Class Mail
- Dec. 18: Priority Mail
- Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express