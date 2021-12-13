ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Tom Perez on Monday to be the next governor of Maryland.
Pelosi, who grew up in Baltimore, said she worked closely with Perez when he served in President Barack Obama’s administration and as the Democratic Party chairman.READ MORE: Former White Sox, Orioles GM Roland Hemond Dies At Age 92
“I worked closely with Tom when he led President Obama’s Labor Department, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the Democratic National Committee, so trust me when I say that he will be the leader Maryland needs to push for progressive change and deliver,” Pelosi said in a statement.READ MORE: Woman Killed By Ex-Husband In Columbia Murder-Suicide Was Denied Protective Orders
Perez is running for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland in next year’s election. Seven other candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term-limited.MORE NEWS: Valeria Smith Sentenced To Prison Time In Connection With Stepmother's Murder
Pelosi, of California, grew up in Baltimore. Her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., represented Maryland’s 3rd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives and later served as the mayor of Baltimore. Her brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, also served as the mayor of Baltimore.