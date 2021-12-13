COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 42-year-old woman allegedly killed by her ex-husband Saturday in Columbia was denied several protective orders from him over the years, WJZ has learned.

Police say 44-year-old Rajaee Shareef Black killed his ex-wife Wendy Natalie Black in her apartment on the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia. Then he shot and killed himself, according to police.

According to court records, Natalie Black said she feared for her and her children’s life. In her petitions for protective orders, she detailed several examples of her ex’s abusive and threatening behavior.

It is unclear why the filings were denied.

Wendy Black, a nurse in Howard County, says her husband once told her “I’m coming for you!” She said she was terrified and did not know what he was capable of doing to her and their kids. @wjz pic.twitter.com/fOfUBMnFZz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 13, 2021

“Rajaee Black has a history of threatening, pushing, shoving, biting, intimidating, mental abuse, and emotional abuse towards me.” Wendy Black wrote in one filing. “I am terrified because I do not know what he is capable of doing to me and the girls. I do not feel that we are safe. I do not feel that we are safe at all. I feel that my life is in danger.”

Police said before he killed his ex-wife, Rajaee Black also shot and killed his ex girlfriend in a home in the 1500 block of Marshall Street in Federal Hill. She has been identified as Tara Labang, a nurse at Ascension Saint Agnes, a Baltimore hospital.

Police also say they found the Blacks’ two young children in their father’s car outside the apartment where the shooting happened. They were not hurt, and investigators say they did not witness the shooting.

Black allegedly posted a video to social media about the killings. A Facebook video he posted cuts off just before police said he killed Wendy Black.

“Howard County Police were notified by Baltimore Police that there was a post on social media that indicated the suspect’s intention to come to Howard county. But of course, by then, both the victim and the suspect were already deceased,” a spokeswoman for Howard County Police said.