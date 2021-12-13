CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Harford County Sheriffs, Water Rescue

(WJZ) — Harford County deputies jumped into the Bush River to save a woman who crashed into the water on Friday.

Body camera footage shows a deputy pulling a rescuer and the 25-year-old woman to safety, with a white car partially submerged in the background.

The rescue was made on a 40-degree day. The status of the woman is unknown.

