(WJZ) — Harford County deputies jumped into the Bush River to save a woman who crashed into the water on Friday.
Body camera footage shows a deputy pulling a rescuer and the 25-year-old woman to safety, with a white car partially submerged in the background.
READ MORE: Carroll Manor Kindergarten Teacher Fights Cancer With Faith, Perseverance
Deputies Brave Freezing Waters to Save Life – All in A Day’s Work!
On December 10, 2021, in 40-degree weather, Deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct entered the cold waters of the Bush River to save a 25-year-old woman. pic.twitter.com/TMyFIbXa75
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) December 13, 2021
The rescue was made on a 40-degree day. The status of the woman is unknown.READ MORE: Tractor Trailer Crash Halts Traffic Near On I-695 Inner Loop
MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect In City Employee's Killing