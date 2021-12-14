FULTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old student at Reservoir High School in Fulton was arrested and is charged with bringing a gun into the school Tuesday, Howard County Police said.
School staff told police the student, a boy, left school without permission around noon to get fast food, police said. When he returned, staff told him he would be subject to a search, which is protocol, police said.READ MORE: Baltimore Man & MICA Professor Lives Vicariously Through 'Tiny Tony' Figure
The student again left the school, and police said a witness saw him drop something in the woods nearby. A staff member reportedly found a loaded gun there.READ MORE: Friend Remembers Nurse Killed In South Baltimore
The student is charged with possession of a handgun on his person and on school property. Police said there were no reports that the student made any threats or that there were any problems leading up to the incident.MORE NEWS: Loose Zebras Caught In Prince George's County After Roaming For Months
The handgun was unregistered and not reported stolen, police said. A search of his Laurel home turned no more evidence of weapons. An investigation is ongoing.