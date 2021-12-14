SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot Monday night in Severn, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. on Parham Court off Stillmeadows Drive, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Responding officers found the teen, who was taken to an area hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
The teen could not tell police who shot him, but witnesses said they saw two or three people running from the area afterward, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 410-222-6155. To stay anonymous, call 410-222-4700.