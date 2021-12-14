BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A middle-aged man who died in Baltimore City marks the first death of a cold-related illness in the state this winter, the Maryland Department of Health said Tuesday.
The Department of Health described the man as being between 50 and 60 years of age. Further details about the man's cause of death weren't immediately released.
With temperatures dropping throughout the state, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan urged Marylanders to do everything they can to ward off cold-related illnesses.
"We also remind everyone to check on neighbors and relatives during very cold weather—especially the elderly," Dr. Chan said. "Older adults are particularly susceptible to hypothermia, which occurs when the body's temperature falls below 95 degrees Fahrenheit."
Aside from hypothermia, the health department is warning residents about the potential for frostbite, a cold-related illness that can set in when skin temperature dips below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The agency said toes, fingers, ears, cheeks, and the tip of the nose are the body parts most likely to freeze.
Cold-related illnesses can be prevented by avoiding spending too much time outside in cold weather, as well as donning several layers of lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to protect vulnerable body parts.
The state monitors cold-related illnesses and deaths from November through March. Last winter, the state said, 57 people in Maryland died of cold-related illnesses.
Residents in need of a place to warm up are encouraged to contact their local health department or dial 211 to get information about warming centers’ locations, hours of operation and availability.