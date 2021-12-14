BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s beloved “Shrimp and Gifts” returned Monday after taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, like years past, it was a dream come true for 100 local children.

Children selected from five programs, including the Seed School of Maryland and Torrey Smith’s Level 82 Academy, received $250 each to go on a holiday shopping spree at the Walmart in Arbutus.

It was made possible by Walmart and Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, which donated a total of $25,000.

“I mean, it just shows you what happens when the community comes together,” Jimmy’s President John Minadakis said. “We always say that and we’re seeing it again, time and time again.”

While the third annual “Shrimp and Gifts” event was a treat for the children, it was also special for some notable guests, including WJZ’s Rick Ritter and some members of the Baltimore Ravens.

“It’s good to be here and see all the happy faces,” offensive lineman Ben Cleveland said.

Cleveland wasn’t alone. Even after Sunday’s tough loss to the Browns, Ravens players were thrilled to join in the fun and help spread some holiday cheer to local children.

“It’s great to be able to give back, get around the community and see these kids,” added tight end Mark Andrews, who called Monday’s festivities a “cool experience.”

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman said his top priority is setting a good example for youth to follow.

“The No. 1 job for me is to be a role model and be an example,” Bateman said. “That’s what I strive for myself, and I always will.”