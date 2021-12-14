BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,173 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health department data released Tuesday.

This marks the fifth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above 1,000 in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April.

Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would be introducing emergency legislation intended to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed as they grapple with rising hospitalizations.

The new round of data comes as the Maryland Department of Health deals with a server outage linked to a cyber attack earlier this month. As a result, only vaccination and hospitalization data are up-to-date.

Hospitalizations increased by 47 to 1,173. Of those hospitalized, 888 adults are in acute care and 273 adults are in intensive care. There are nine children in acute care and three in intensive care.

A total of 4,198,006 Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state has administered 12,755,380 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 4,370,607 are first doses, with 5,246 administered in the last 24 hours. Health workers have administered 3,873,858 second doses, 6,165 in the last day.

The state reports that 324,148 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 192 in the last day.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows at least 90% of all Marylanders age 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Even as officials monitor cases of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than other strains, Hogan said he does not anticipate imposing any lockdowns in Maryland. He’s asking residents to socially distance, wear masks in public and get vaccinated.

“Obviously you’re much better off being fully immunized,” the governor said. “If you haven’t gotten your booster, you’re at greater risk.”

In Maryland, everyone ages 16 and up is eligible to get the booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

To date, the state has administered 1,282,265 additional or booster vaccine doses, 18,145 reported on Monday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: