Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Confessed To Murder During LivestreamBy Mike Hellgren
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Domestic violence, Howard County, Rajaee Black, Tara Labang, Wendy Black

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yul McIntyre remembers Tara Labang, whose smile “lit up the room,” and he cannot believe she’s now gone.

McIntyre shared a photo with WJZ that was taken in an operating room—the last one he has of Labang before her death.

Police said Labang’s ex-boyfriend, Rajaee Black, killed her on Saturday afternoon inside her home in South Baltimore. He then drove to Columbia, according to authorities, and livestreamed threats against his ex-wife, Wendy Black, outside of her home. He confessed on Facebook Live to killing Labang and said Wendy Black was next.

The video shows Wendy Black entering the vestibule of her building and then cuts off. Police said Rajaee Black shot and killed his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself. The estranged couple’s two children were found unharmed in an SUV in the parking lot.

The suspect and both victims were all nurses.

McIntyre said he worked with Labang at Saint Agnes and that it has been tough dealing with the loss. He said many nurses are grieving and remember Labang as talented and dedicated to her job.

He said the two never discussed their relationships.

Wendy Black had filed multiple petitions for protective orders against her ex-husband, saying she feared for her life. They were repeatedly denied.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, there are resources available to help. The House of Ruth in Baltimore has a 24-hour hotline. Just call 410-889-7884.