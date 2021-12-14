ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Public Schools announced Tuesday all sports events and other extracurricular activities scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed amid rapidly rising covid cases at some of its high schools.
“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health of our students and staff,” the school system said in a statement. “HCPSS is reviewing positive case and outbreak data.”
A Maryland Department of Health web page detailing school COVID-19 outbreak data, which is typically updated weekly, has not been updated since Dec. 8. Some of the department’s website and data reporting was impacted by a cyberattack on Dec. 5.
Information regarding future extracurricular activities will be provided Wednesday.