BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital Monday night with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Patrol officers were called to the unnamed hospital about 11:15 p.m. in response to a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they found the man shot multiple times.
Based on a preliminary investigation, officers determined the unnamed man was shot near Washington Boulevard and Monroe Street.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.