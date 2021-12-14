BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Families in need of legal help and winter wear can get both in Baltimore County on Thursday.
Maryland Legal Aid, a nonprofit law firm that provides free advice to families in need, is teaming up with Clothes4Souls and Macy's for the giveaway event.
The event is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter Claver Hall on North Carey Street.
Every year, Macy's donates 50,000 coats to Clothes4Souls as part of its "Buy 1 & We'll Give 1" campaign. Clothes4Souls will give out as many as 3,000 of those coats on Thursday.
When families and individuals stop by the giveaway, they’ll be able to speak with volunteer attorneys about free legal services, whether it’s foreclosure assistance or help getting a record expunged.