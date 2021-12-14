BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage in hopes that someone can help them identify the man who killed a Baltimore City employee.
Jake Rogers, 34, was getting his children ready for school in front of a Holder Avenue home shortly before 8:30 a.m. Dec. 9 when a man ran up and shot him.
Rogers, a Department of Public Works employee, died of his injuries.
Since then, authorities have ramped up efforts to track down Rogers' killer.
Police circulated surveillance images Monday of the suspect. Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the state will match a $4,000 reward offered by Metro Crime Stoppers for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.
The 52-second video clip shows a man whose face is obscured lying in wait for Rogers and then crossing the street before the shooting. He can be seen running away from the scene afterward.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call 443-092-4824.
