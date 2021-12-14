BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is adding a speed camera along Interstate 95 North in Baltimore County.

The goal of the new speed camera is to curb speeding along the interstate and prevent more traffic crashes, according to the MDTA.

Drivers who routinely take the interstate tell WJZ it can be challenging to drive and at times even a bit concerning.

“I witnessed like three different accidents and even almost got into one because of someone speeding off of the exit and cutting me off,” Christine Hall of Randallstown said.

The camera will be installed Monday on I-95 North at mile marker 67.5, where the posted speed limit is 65 miles per hour. Enforcement won’t begin until January.

“Four out of five people who die in work zone-related crashes are either the passenger or the driver of the vehicle,” MDTA Executive Director Jim Ports said.

This is the same stretch of road where a $1.1 billion road widening project is underway. The first phase of the project will be completed in 2024 and the second phase in 2027.

“This is really, literally not to raise money,” Ports said. “It is literally to save lives and reduce injuries in that area.”

The camera will ticket speeding drivers beginning on Jan. 10, according to the MDTA.

“It stops some people from speeding, but then there are others that just don’t care,” Devon Keys of Towson said. “So, you never know if it will work or not until it happens.”

Drivers believe this measure could save lives.

“Honestly, it’s needed because there’s a lot of car accidents happening, and with car accidents, some people don’t make it out of the accident,” Hall said.

Once ticketing begins, those caught speeding will receive a $40 citation in the mail.