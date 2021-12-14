BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Penny.
Penny is a 6-month-old Jack Russell Terrier.
She is full of energy, loves to play and is very sweet
Penny is available for adoption through the Animal Allies Rescue Foundation (AARF).
To learn more about Penny, you can visit the organization’s website here.