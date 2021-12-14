CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Penny.

Penny is a 6-month-old Jack Russell Terrier.

She is full of energy, loves to play and is very sweet

Penny is available for adoption through the Animal Allies Rescue Foundation (AARF).

To learn more about Penny, you can visit the organization’s website here.

