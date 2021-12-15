BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A convicted murderer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for the 2019 rape of an 11-year-old girl, authorities said.
Royal Jamar Quinn, 26, was previously convicted of first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape and kidnapping in the child's attack, Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said.
The attack happened Dec. 2, 2019, while the victim was walking to school in Dundalk. Prosecutors said Quinn ambushed the girl when she arrived on school grounds and then sexually assaulted her.
The victim immediately reported the assault afterward.
Based on surveillance video, authorities identified the girl’s attacker as Quinn, who was on probation after his release from prison on a 2014 second-degree murder conviction, Shellenberger said.
Since the attack, prosecutors said, Quinn was convicted of indecent exposure to a corrections officer.
Quinn’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court.