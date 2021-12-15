BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,151 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday by the state health department.

This marks the sixth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above 1,000 in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April.

Gov. Larry Hogan and health officials on Wednesday rolled out a wave of measures to help hospitals deal with elevated hospitalizations. The state established a surge operations center, directed hospitals to submit pandemic plans and secured support for a plan to shore up the state’s nursing ranks.

Following a cyber attack on the Maryland Department of Health earlier this month, only vaccination and hospitalization data on the state’s database have been updated. Totals for other key metrics remain out of date.

Hospitalizations decreased by 22 to 1,151. Of those hospitalized, 869 adults are in acute care and 269 adults are in intensive care. There are nine children in acute care and four in intensive care.

A total of 4,204,148 Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state has administered 9,888,407 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 4,377,156 are first doses, with 6,549 administered in the last 24 hours. Health workers have administered 3,879,814 second doses, 5,956 in the last day.

The state reports that 324,334 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 186 in the last day.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows at least 90% of all Marylanders age 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Even as officials monitor cases of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than other strains, Hogan said he does not anticipate imposing any lockdowns in Maryland. He’s asking residents to socially distance, wear masks in public and get vaccinated.

“Obviously you’re much better off being fully immunized,” the governor said previously. “If you haven’t gotten your booster, you’re at greater risk.”

In Maryland, everyone age 16 and up is eligible to get the booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

To date, the state has administered 1,307,103 additional or booster vaccine doses, 24,838 reported on Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: