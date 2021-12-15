ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Crofton High School parent faces charges after allegedly bringing a gun to campus and getting into a dispute with a student last week.
About 4 p.m. Dec. 6, administrators notified police that a student was involved in an incident involving a parent that unfolded in the school's parking lot earlier that day, Anne Arundel County Police said.
While reviewing surveillance footage, administrators noticed the parent take a black box out of a car's trunk and place it inside the vehicle. Police later determined the box contained a Glock 17 handgun.
Though the weapon was never taken out of the box or used to threaten anyone, the school resource officer sought charges against the parent for having a gun on school property, police said.
Police said the parent, 45-year-old Nakia Peete of Gambrills, was issued a criminal summons.