BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The state of Maryland is looking to lease commercial space in downtown Baltimore that will become home to the Maryland Department of Health.
The Maryland Department of General Services on Wednesday issued a request for proposals (RFP) that seeks approximately 340,000 square feet of office space for the Department of Health’s new headquarters.READ MORE: Two Lochearn Schools Enact Brief Lockout For Police Activity
It’s part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s wider plan to invest in downtown Baltimore while moving more than 3,000 employees to “more modern, efficient work spaces,” the Department of General Services said.
The move would involve relocating the Behavioral Health Administration offices from the Spring Grove Hospital Center to the health department’s new hub, which will house more than 2,600 employees.READ MORE: Convicted Killer To Be Sentenced In Rape Of Baltimore County Child
“Our move will bring together staff from several different locations to a new downtown headquarters featuring a fresh and modern office space that will reimagine how he work,” Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Shrader said.
In total, the state is looking for approximately 1 million square feet of space downtown. Wednesday’s RFP is the third in the governor’s initiative and additional RFPs are expected down the road.MORE NEWS: Police Looking For Man In Connection With Uptown Towson Assault
For complete details on the RFP, visit the state’s procurement website.