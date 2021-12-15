BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Parent and guardians received an alert on Tuesday informing them that Dunbar Community High School would meet virtually Wednesday and Thursday, following a COVID-19 outbreak.
The news came after eight positive cases were confirmed. After-school activities and sports were also canceled.READ MORE: Baltimore 7-Eleven & Perry Hall Gas Station The Latest Targets Of ATM Thefts
A cleaning crew wearing disposable gowns and masks were inside the high school Wednesday afternoon to conduct electrostatic cleaning for all classrooms and spaces connected to the positive COVID cases.
The majority of students are expected to return to their classrooms on Friday.READ MORE: Local Silver Diner Servers Get Nearly $5K In Tips From Jolly Customers
Coronavirus impact across the city is causing some parents who work in person to feel stretched thin.
“It’s complicated because you have to rearrange your schedule or make sure someone stays with them at home”, parent Rosalia Castlan said. “It’s also a little frustrating and sad for the kids to be back at home for like a week or so after spending some time in a regular classroom.”MORE NEWS: Traveling For The Holidays? Expect Things To Be Busy, AAA Says
The school system is urging students and staff members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.