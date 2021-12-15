CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trystan Colon, the Baltimore Ravens’ backup center, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said Tuesday.

Colon, 23, has seen limited action this season with his most productive game coming in Week 6 when he played 26 snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

Colon was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He agreed to a one-year, $780,00 contract with Baltimore earlier this year, Spotrac shows.

