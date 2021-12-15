BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trystan Colon, the Baltimore Ravens’ backup center, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said Tuesday.
Colon, 23, has seen limited action this season with his most productive game coming in Week 6 when he played 26 snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.
Colon was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He agreed to a one-year, $780,00 contract with Baltimore earlier this year, Spotrac shows.
We have placed C Trystan Colon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/wFJkwp92Ei
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 14, 2021