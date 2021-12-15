CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
LOCHEARN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police said two schools in Lochearn briefly went into a lockout Wednesday afternoon.

Sudbrook Middle School and Bedford Elementary School were under lockout. Police said they were investigating a potential threat in the area, and they are questioning three people of interest.

A lockout occurs when a possible threat is outside a school, while a lockdown happens when a threat may be within a school.

Police dispelled rumors that shots were fired in the area. The scene is being cleared, police said.

