BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in north Baltimore Thursday evening, police said.
Officers responded around 7:19 p.m. to the 900 block of Cator Avenue, where they found the teen suffering from a shot to his left leg. He was hospitalized with what police said is a non-life-threatening wound.
He told police he was walking to the store in the 800 block of East 41 Street when a gold Kia pulled up beside him and its occupants began asking him questions. He reported someone then got out of the vehicle and started shooting at him, police said.
Northern District Shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.