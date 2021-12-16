BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are offering a $118,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect who ambushed and shot a Baltimore police officer Thursday.
About 1:30 a.m., the unidentified officer was seated in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay when someone walked up from behind and opened fire into the vehicle, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Wounded multiple times, the officer was rushed to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Baltimore Man Sentenced To Life Without Parole In 11-Year-Old's Rape
Harrison and officials are expected to provide an update on the investigation into the officer’s shooting about 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police and federal agencies have issued a combined $59,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the officer’s shooter, and Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will match that, bringing the total reward to $118,000.READ MORE: 'Despicable': Locals & Officials React To Baltimore Police Officer's Shooting
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 16, 2021
