By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a body found along the shoreline of Sparrows Point earlier this month.

The remains were identified as those of 51-year-old Steven Brown, the Baltimore County Police Department said Friday.

Brown’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 1600 block of Sparrows Point Boulevard, police previously reported.

Officers called to the scene found no apparent signs of trauma.

Additional details weren’t immediately available Thursday.

Anyone with information about Brown’s death is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

