ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County NAACP, Council of Elders of the Black Community of Howard County, and African American Community Roundtable are holding a news conference Thursday to discuss video that surfaced earlier this month of a Black student being detained and punched in the head by Howard High School staffers.

Earlier this month, the civil rights organizations called for a thorough investigation into the “very disturbing” incident, which was captured on cellphone video.

“What this video shows is obvious, an adult is striking a student in the head at least twice and pulling his hair while two others are trying to restrain his lower and upper body,” the coalition said. “While this video does not show events leading up to this point it is clear an adult is striking a child.”

According to Howard County Police, a security guard and school administrator stepped in after a student allegedly assaulted several schoolmates in the cafeteria. The agency confirmed one of the security officers shown in the video is a former police officer whose actions are now under investigation.

The organizations have called for the adult who was seen striking the student in the head to be suspended immediately while an investigation into the incident is underway.

They also recommended that Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano review training procedures and hiring practices for school employees to make sure “They are safe to be in contact with students.”