BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning in a shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Shortly after 3 a.m., patrol officers were called a report of gunfire near the corner of Airy Hill and Lucia avenues, according to police.
Upon arrival, they found the unnamed victim shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting was one of several that unfolded in Baltimore overnight, including one that sent a police officer to the hospital.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.