RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are searching for a possibly armed fugitive last seen near Rising Sun in Cecil County, officials said.
Paul Bouchelle Jr., 44, of Elkton, fled officers on foot around 11:30 a.m. Thursday after a short police chase in a truck he allegedly stole. He was last seen on the 800 block of Principio Road.
Police believe Bouchelle may be armed and dangerous. He reportedly fled police on foot into a densely wooded area off the area of Ebenezer Church Road and Principio Road.
Anyone who has seen Bouchelle or is aware of his location is urged to contact police immediately at 911 or Maryland State Police direct at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Calls may remain confidential.
