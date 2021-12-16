BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hospital systems across Maryland reported an increase in treating COVID patients. The vast majority being hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the Chief of Critical Care at Northwest Hospital.

“What I am concerned about is that we’re already having a surge before the holiday and then you’re having another one right afterward there’s going be limited capacity in the entire healthcare system,” said Dr. Kinjal Sheth.

LifeBridge Health consists of 3 major hospitals, according to Dr. Sheth, who confirmed everyone has more patients coming in with COVID.

10-15% of ICU patients on ventilators at Northwest Hospital are COVID patients who are unvaccinated, Dr. Sheth confirmed.

At the beginning of this week, the Maryland Hospital Association reported less than 500 available staffed beds across the state.

“We’re not always talking about a cure. What we’re talking about is, you don’t come to the hospital. Nobody wants to spend the holidays in the hospital,” said Dr. Sheth.

The best way to avoid hospitalization is to receive a COVID vaccine series, he added.

A pop-up vaccine clinic was available Thursday at Port Covington. The goal of the operation was to administer 100 doses, many of which went to workers at a construction site nearby.

“It’s an invisible enemy so I don’t want to take any more chances. Enough is enough,” said Damon Jackson, a laborer at the site.

Dr. Sheth said despite limited capacity issues, if you are experiencing severe symptoms from the virus, do not wait to go to the hospital.