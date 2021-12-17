BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison have called a news conference Friday to deliver an update on the investigation into the shooting of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Baltimore Police Headquarters. It will air on WJZ and be streamed on CBSN Baltimore.

Holley has been on life support in the intensive care unit at Shock Trauma since she was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in an apparent ambush in Curtis Bay.

Homicide detectives, who took over the investigation due to Holley’s condition, have since recovered a vehicle of interest and are interviewing several people believed to have information about the shooting, Harrison said Thursday evening.

Holley was sitting in her patrol car along Pennington Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when someone walked up from behind and opened fire into the vehicle. Shot multiple times, the officer was rushed to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

Local, state and federal authorities have issued a $118,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Holley’s shooter.

“The vehicle (of interest) has been located and is now in our custody,” Harrison said. “Detectives are currently interviewing several individuals potentially connected to this investigation.”

It’s unclear if Holley knew her shooter, the commissioner said, and investigators do not yet have a name for the person or persons they believe carried out the shooting.

During a Thursday evening news conference, Holley’s sister made an impassioned plea for anyone with information about the case to come forward and share it with police.

“I’m going to ask you, if you have an honest, decent, empathetic bone in your body, that you speak up and say something,” Lawanda Sykes said. “Come out and say something.”

Sykes described Holley, a two-year veteran of the force, as a dedicated mother, sister, daughter and police officer who routinely put the needs of her community ahead of her own.

She had words for the person who shot her sister.

“You are a coward,” Sykes said. “…She is stronger than you will ever be, and the force behind her is stronger than you will ever be. You didn’t take anything. You just made us realize how much she’s needed, how much she’s loved, how much she’s appreciated. She left out of her house every day and dug her feet into the dirt to serve this city. She deserves better.”

The Maryland State Police, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the investigation into Officer Holley’s shooting.

Anyone with tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. You can remain anonymous.