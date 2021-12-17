BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were shot in West Baltimore Friday night, police said. One person is reportedly in critical condition.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was on the scene. No further details are available at this time.READ MORE: Baltimore County Detectives Seek More Information In Randallstown Crash That Killed Teen
A woman at the scene told WJZ her husband is a victim.READ MORE: Maryland Adds 8,400 Jobs In November As Unemployment Rate Drops To 5.4 Percent
“There was a shooting down there, five people got shot and of course, one of the bullets struck my husband,” said the woman, who was waiting on her husband. “He seemed alert, he’s at Shock Trauma.”
UPDATE: @BaltimorePolice confirm 5 people were shot here tonight off North Ave – at least 13 ppl shot today alone a bloody day in #Baltimore. Commissioner Harrison was here at the scene. Neighbors tell me they heard multiple gunshots and saw someone running from the scene @wjz pic.twitter.com/XOUFZOH9u8
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) December 18, 2021
Friday afternoon, one person was killed and six injured in two separate shootings in east and central Baltimore. Three men were shot on Castle street around noon, and four were shot, one killed, in a shooting on Laurens street less than an hour after.MORE NEWS: Sheppard Pratt Opens New Center For Autism
This is a developing story and will be updated.