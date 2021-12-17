ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Florida man was arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery and related charges after allegedly placing a fake explosive device outside an Ellicott City jewelry store with a note demanding cash on Nov. 1, Howard County Police said.
Floyd Stuck, 35, of Naples, is being held without bond, police said.
He allegedly is seen on video placing a package at the door to Sergio’s Fine Jewelers containing what was determined later to be a fake explosive device and a note demanding jewelry and cash.
