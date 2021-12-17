BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Christmas comes closer, it can be tempting to grab something easy and impersonal as a last-minute holiday gift. From Amazon gift cards to cold hard cash, these last-minute panic buys may get the job done, but they’re a far cry from a meaningful gift.

This year, get something meaningful and memorable. The Charles Street area is home to a variety of unique small businesses, restaurants, and art hubs.

Whether you’re buying for someone locally, or want to give distant friends and family a taste of Baltimore, this holiday shopping guide will help you find something perfect for everyone on your list.

Art Gifts

Baltimore Museum of Art

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore, MD 21218

The Baltimore Museum of Art is an internationally renowned museum with more than 95,000 drawings, prints, photographs and modern art pieces.

This museum also has a robust gift shop with a wide variety of unique gifts for the art-lover in your life.

Users can browse through their extensive collection on their website.

Membership packages can also be purchased here.

Walters Art Museum

600 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

The Walters Art Museum is a public art museum filled with breathtaking historical artifacts and ancient masterworks.

Their online gift shop has a variety of books, jewelry, art pieces and toys available for purchase here.

Viva Books

326 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Give the gift of reading to those close in your life.

Viva Books is home to hundreds of used books specializing in the arts.

A book can be a perfect gift for a friend or family member, so be sure to check them out here.

The Paper Herald

702 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202

The Paper Herald is a stationery company that offers high-quality paper goods, notebooks and creative supplies.

Those interested can visit them in Mt. Vernon or find their massive collection of online gifts, where users can a private virtual shopping appointment, gift cards, or a curated gift box.

Fashion Gifts

DifferentRegard

825 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

DifferentRegard is Baltimore’s premier ready-to-wear clothing store.

Customers can get fitted, design a customized wardrobe, and receive a totally unique piece of clothing.

Options for loved ones include a variety of appointment options that can be made or premade clothes from their online store.

Elite Secrets

339 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

If someone in your life is getting married, Elite Secrets offers top-of-the-line bridal fashion, as well as bridal consultation appointments.

Take some of the stress out of planning a wedding by booking an appointment for the soon-to-be bride.

The Dollhouse Boutique

525 N Charles St # 1, Baltimore, MD 21201

The Dollhouse Boutique is a staple of Baltimore, providing a wide range of fashion styles that stand out from the pack.

The store has a fully functional online shop where they can browse and purchase clothes, accessories and beauty products.

Users can also purchase a gift card up to $500.

New Experiences

Cuples Tea House

409 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Cuples Tea House doesn’t just sell tea and tea accessories.

They also offer interactive tea tastings and private events.

Purchase their gift boxes curated especially for the holidays here.

Schola Cooking Classes

916 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Schola Cooking Classes offer a wide range of classes designed to teach you how to cook.

Learn to make regional dinners, brush up on common cooking techniques, or spend a night with your significant other learning to make a three course meal.

Users can purchase gift certificates for specific classes or gift cards that can be used for any class or good offered.

Spirits of Mt. Vernon

900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Give a taste of Baltimore with Spirits of Mt. Vernon’s delectable assortment of wines and local beers.

In addition to local beers, users can purchase drinks from all across the world, with a ample organic and kosher wine selections.

Visit their website here.

Theaters

Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric

140 W Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201

Baltimore’s historical concert venue now hosts some of the biggest names in comedy, music and entertainment.

Some shows this year include Bert Kreischer. The Kratz Brothers and Brit Floyd.

Purchase tickets to an upcoming show here.

Spotlighters Theatre

817 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Spotlighters theater is dedicated to giving live theatrical performances ranging from Shakespeare to classics to musicals for an affordable price.

Purchase tickets to one of their 2022 shows found here.

Parkway Theater

5 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201

The Parkway Theater is a local performing arts venue and movie theater.

Recently restored in 2016, The Parkway both shows new movies and hosts a variety of live performances and classic 35mm movies.

Purchase tickets in advance for loved ones here or purchase a membership for the film-lover in your life.

An Die Musik

409 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

An Die Musik is a concert venue that specializes in jazz and classical performances.

Give your loved ones a classy night out and purchase tickets to an upcoming show here.

The Charles Theatre

1711 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

At the heart of Charles Street is The Charles Theatre, a historic building that shows specialty films, Hollywood movies, foreign flick and cinema classics.

Viewers can catch their revival series, in which classic movies will be presented on 35mm prints.

Give the cinephile in your life gift cards available at the box office or online here.

The Gift of Food

Alma Cocina Latina

1701 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Alma Cocina Latina offers unique twists on the classic arepas as well as other classic Venezuelan and Colombian dishes with a modern preparation.

You can purchase a gift card for a loved one at their store here.

Marie Louise Bistro

904 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Marie Louise Bistro is one of Baltimore’s most well-known French restaurants, known for their upscale yet accessible atmosphere and delicious small plates.

The restaurant also features Italian and Mediterranean dishes.

Purchase gift cards for your friends or family at their website.

Sporty Dog Creations

333 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Sporty Dog Creations gives customers the opportunity to customize hot dogs with a variety of toppings, ranging from red cabbage curry slaw to strawberries and feta cheese.

With all-natural beef, chicken or vegan options, everyone can enjoy Sporty Dogs unique hot dogs.

Purchase gift cards here on their website.

Café Poupon

225 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Café Poupon serves traditional high-quality French pastries and sandwiches.

Customers can order high quality cakes in advance, along with a variety of pastries.

All advanced orders can be accepted online by 2 p.m. at least two days in advance. Orders can be made on their website.

Tapas Teatro

1711 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Located right next to The Charles, Tapas Teatro is perfect for those who love to share their food.

The restaurant offers a variety of quick-bite small plates with a wide range of international flavors.

Users can purchase a gift card in person or over the phone at (410) 332-0110.

Sofie’s Crepes

1723 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Sofie’s Crepes is a hole in the wall crepe restaurant that offers a variety of crepes to please any flavor palette.

Whether you’re a fan of sweet or savory crepes, you’re sure to find something here you’ll enjoy.

Purchase at their store or visit their website here.

Beauty Gifts

Study 7 the Salon & Spa

800 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Study 7 the Salon & Spa offers guest customized massages, skin care, and holistic hair care.

Get your friends and family a gift certificate of your choosing here at the Studio 7 eGift customization site.

Fitness Gifts

MV Fitness

1016 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Have someone in your life that’s looking to get in shape?

Surprise them with an MV Fitness membership.

MV Fitness has a variety of group fitness classes, training camps and personal trainers to empower you to get in shape.

Browse their membership options here on their website.

Charm City CrossFit

1012 Morton St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Join the CrossFit community and learn to love working out again at Charm City CrossFit.

CrossFit is a high intensity workout that has gained in popularity over the past few years.

Users can browse their membership price ranges here on their website.