CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Maryland, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot after an argument with a stranger in south Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Mount Street, where they found the 46-year-old man shot in the arm and the leg. They said the suspect is an unknown man who looked to be in his 30s.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is the 15th victim of a shooting in Baltimore Friday.

Police ask anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff