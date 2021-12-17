BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild and gray wrap to the work week, showers are possible Friday night.

Rain will be widely scattered and off and on through Saturday morning.

A stalled front will linger near the Baltimore area, keeping a chance for showers in the forecast.

A good chunk of our Saturday looks dry though, with wet weather reappearing after dinnertime.

Afternoon temperatures won’t make it past the mid 50s.

That final burst of moisture will be a result of the cold front swinging through. Rain totals shouldn’t exceed 0.15”.

As the system pulls away from Maryland on Sunday, skies will clear and colder air will settle in.

Temperatures should top out only in the mid to upper 40s and thanks to a northwest breeze, it will be feel closer to 40°.

Though upper 40s are normal this time of year, this drop might feel like a shock to the system after how warm it’s been.

Monday through Thursday look calm and dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

It seems these winter-like temperatures arrive just in time to match the calendar.

Winter officially arrives on Tuesday!

Rain returns to the forecast on Christmas Eve with about a 30% chance for Santa dealing with showers overnight.

Our Christmas doesn’t look white, but it does look rather cloudy & potentially damp.